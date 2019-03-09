



Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reduce the number of registered political parties to six.

He said the present arrangement where we have 91 political parties is unwieldy.

Amosun stated this while answering questions from journalists after casting his vote at Ward 6 Unit 8, Itagbangba, Itoku, Abeokuta South West.

The governor argued that a reduction in the number of political parties will enhance quick release of results.

“When you look at the ballot papers, imagine seeing 60 political parties and I believe with just six parties, this will reduce the efforts put into collating and announcement of results.

“As I am going back to Senate now, I am going to canvases for political parties to be reduced to six. I really think we should do something about it,” he said.

He added that too much political parties put too much stress on the parties, voters and INEC.

Governor Amosun also expressed conviction that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, would win the governorship election in the state.

He said the main reason he campaigned for him was because he believed in his capability to govern the state.

Amosun was elated that turnout of the electorates have been impressive and far more than was recorded during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He thanked the people of the state for ensuring peaceful and orderly elections devoid of rancour and acrimony.

He said the reports from all local government areas of the state were heart -warming.

In a related development, a former Minister for Mines and Steel, Sharafadeen Ishola, also commended the people of the state for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the election.

Ishola told journalists after voting at his unit Mokola, Abeokuta the conduct of electorates during the exercise showed that democracy has come to stay.

He noted that the pattern of voting has also shown that the people have become wiser and can now differentiate between parties and individuals wanting to ride on party platform to victory.

Ishola also commended INEC for the conduct of a successful election in the state.