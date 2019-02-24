



Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has won the election in Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State ward in Epe, polling 2,511 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of APC, who got 2,367 votes.

Mr Adelaja Odukoya, the INEC Collation Officer, announced the results at INEC collation centre, Iraye, Epe, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ambode was able to win his Polling Unit 033, Ogunmodede College in Ajaganabe Area, Ward A5, Epe, where APC polled 131 votes as against PDP who got 116 votes.

Also, the PDP Senatorial Candidate, Abiodun Oyefusi, defeated the APC Candidate, Bayo Oshinowo, by 71 votes, with PDP polling 2,557 votes, while APC had 2,488 votes.

The PDP candidate for the House of Representatives, Oye Ayantuga, got 2,597 votes, while Wale Raji of APC polled 2,438 votes.

At Ward 2, Epe, all the PDP candidates also defeated their APC counterparts.

Announcing the results, INEC Collation Officer, Mr Samsideen Jagbojagbo, said Atiku of PDP polled 1,044 votes, while President Buhari of APC had 824 votes.

The PDP Senatorial Candidate, Abiodun Oyefusi, got 1,087 as against Bayo Oshinowo of APC, who polled 935.

Oye Ayantuga, the PDP Candidate for House of Representatives, polled 1,023 votes while his counterpart, Wale Raji, had 855 votes.