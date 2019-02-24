



Elections have commenced in four polling units in Plateau following the postponement of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Mr. Osaretin Imahireogbo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

NAN reports that election were postponed in two polling units in Attakar, one in Zawan B Ward, and another in Dadin-Kowa, in Riyom and Jos South local government areas, respectively.

The delays were due to late arrival of electoral officials and materials.

NAN also reports that election was suspended at the FDA polling unit of Dadin-Kowa ward of Jos South LGA due to some skirmishes.

“Yesterday elections were postponed in some units in Riyom and South LGA due to late arrival of electoral officials and materials.

“But as I speak to you, elections have commenced in those polling units and it is going on smoothly, ” Imahireogbo said.