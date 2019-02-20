



The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is again meeting with General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Field Commanders and Brigade Commanders over the rescheduled elections holding Saturday, February 23.

The meeting, which is taking place at the Army Headquarters Conference Room, has in attendance all GOCs commanding the various divisions of the Nigerian Army, including operational and task force commanders.

The meeting is expected to focus on the role and conduct of officers and soldiers before, during and after the elections.

It is also expected that the army chief would use the occasion to give orders to soldiers to carry out president Muhammadu Buhari’s shoot-on-sight orders on ballot box snatchers.

The meeting, which is supposed to have commenced at 9 O’clock is yet to begin, as the COAS is said to be holding a crucial meeting with Principal Staff Officers (PSOs).