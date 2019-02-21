



Iba Gani Adams, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has condemned the deployment of military to monitor Nigeria’s general elections.

The Yoruba leader in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, asserted that the use of military during the elections is illogical and a ploy to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement reads, “We are not in a banana republic, whereby the FG will, strategically, foist the military on us during elections. I agree there are security challenges across the country; however, nobody can use that as a ploy to use military to undermine our democracy.

“What we are experiencing since last Saturday is not too good for us as a nation, because some politicians have perfected their plans to truncate this democracy through the back door. The whole world is watching us. Many of us put our lives on the line for us to have this democracy.

“Many people lost their lives for us to have this democracy. Our democracy came with a lot of sacrifices. In a civilised clime, the Police and the Civil defence corps are used to monitor elections, while the military is used during wars. The coming election is not a war, so why the directive to use military to monitor election processes?”

He further submitted that the presence of the military is “scary and will definitely lead to chaos. This election should be peaceful, free and fair. We don’t want bloodbath. However, with this development, I have a feeling that many Nigerians will be disenfranchised and that can taint Nigeria’s image and it will send a wrong signal to the international community.”

Adams urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by the activities of the military but be resolute in exercising their obligations in upholding democracy.