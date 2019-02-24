



No fewer than eight operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Sunday morning stormed the collation centre for the Lagos Central Senatorial district on Lagos Island.

This is as observers, ad hoc staff and security operatives await the collation and announcement of results for the senatorial district.

The leader of the team, accompanied by another member, immediately made way to the inner office where top INEC staff were.

The operatives, wearing crested jackets of the commission, came in company with a photographer, who took some snapshots of the location.

The operatives were seen discussing when they came out of the office, after which they left the venue in a white Toyota bus.

Meanwhile, the announcement of results had yet to start as of the time of filing this report.