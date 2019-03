A public affairs analyst, Odoh Michael, has said rather than discourage the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar from going to court, he should be stimulated to approach the court, because it would deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “In 2003, when President Muhammadu Buhari first ran for the office of President and lost, he went to court to challenge the election result because he felt his mandate was stolen. He did it in 2007 and 2011, and never called to congratulate his opponents. Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbeshola, all stalwarts of the ruling party also challenged their various governorship elections and won at the Supreme Court.”

He said the electoral act gave room for candidates to challenge election results in court to check rigging.

“Destiny may be delayed, but it cannot be denied. So, I was shocked when I read Dele Momodu’s tweet asking Atiku Abubakar to call President Muhammadu Buhari and congratulate him. The worse was when I saw same from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba.”

Michael noted that President Goodluck Jonathan’s decision to call his opponent in 2015 was because he felt the election was free and fair, which was not the case with 2019 election.

“The court is to settle issues between parties; so Atiku’s decision is in line with the law. The benefit is simple, if Atiku emerges victorious in court, Nigeria’s democracy will become reborn.”