



A clergyman, Rev.-Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Anambra, has predicted a brighter future for Nigeria, ahead of the general elections.

Obimma made the prediction in his sermon at the ministry on Monday, saying that the rescheduled elections would open a new vista for the nation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said that God had a special mission for Nigeria, adding that Nigerians should all take part in the change that was imminent.

According to him, “next Saturday is a day for a new beginning for Nigeria.

“Nigerians from all walks of life should be part of the imminent change by voting massively on Saturday for better governance and prosperous future for their children and children yet unborn.

He described the postponement of the elections as “a blessing in disguise,” saying that the shift provided an opportunity for more Nigerians to participate in the exercise.

“I therefore appeal to the electorate to come out and vote to determine the new Nigeria everyone is yearning for.

The cleric further called on the nation’s political class to eschew acts capable of jeopardising the peaceful conduct of the polls.

He also admonished the nation’s youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools by politicians to foment crisis during the exercise.

He urged them to exercise their franchise and work for a peaceful and credible process that would produce leaders who would cater for their future wellbeing.

He said: “Nigerian youths should not allow themselves to be used as cannon fodder by politicians.

“My message is that they should shun all forms of electoral violence during the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday.

“No life of any Nigerian is worth losing in the name of electoral failure or victory.”

The priest, therefore, urged those in positions of authority in the religious and political circles as well as market leaders to mobilise for peace rather than crisis.

“Nigerians should not be discouraged by the postponement of the polls, they should rather mobilise themselves and vote for a candidate of their choice.

‘’This is the time for change and I beg Nigerians to uphold democracy by coming out to exercise their franchise, don’t mortgage your conscience for anything,” Obimma said.

He prayed God to guide the leadership of Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct an election that would be free, fair and credible.