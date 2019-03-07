



Borno State Government has declared Friday as public holiday to enable civil servants and other people prepare for the Saturday governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed B. Bulama in a statement in Maiduguri said the holiday exempts banks and other institutions providing essential services in the state.

The statement thanks Borno people for their commitment in the last presidential and national assembly election while calling on them to do same come March 9 on Saturday.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that tomorrow, Friday, 8th March, 2019 has been declared a public holiday by the Borno State Government. Banks and other institutions providing essential services are however exempted.

“This is to once again enable all the good people of Borno State, including public servants, to adequately prepare to participate in the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Elections on Saturday, 9th March, 2019.

“We would like to once again congratulate all Bornolites for trooping out in their hundreds of thousands, despite all the odds, to democratically choose their leaders during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections some two weeks ago and urge them to even do more this weekend.”