



Bauchi metropolis on Saturday recorded large turn out of voters in most polling units in the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited Railway, Games Village, Dan-Iya Hardo, Bakari Duku, Baba Sidi, Bakin Kura and Nassarawa units, reports that the units recorded large turned-out of voters.

NAN however reports that in spite of the impressive turnout, the exercise did not commence on schedule at some polling units, especially at Bakari Duku Center that houses 51 units.

Faruq Adamu, an election official, told NAN that the late commencement of the exercise was as a result of the delay in distribution of election materials.

Ishaya David, another official, also blamed the late distribution of the materials to poor network of distribution system adopted.

David said that the supervisor delay in the distribution of the materials till 8.30 am for reasons best known to him.

Some of the voters interviewed expressed delight that the election has commenced and commended the Federal Government for peaceful conduct.

Meanwhile, Resident Electoral Committee (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Bauchi, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has attributed the delay in the distribution of voting materials in some centres to the negligence of some election officials.

Abdullahi, who spoke through his Director of Voters Education and Publicity, Ahmed Waziri, however said that problem had been rectified.

The REC said that 12 experts had been deployed to rectify cards readers that may malfunction during the polls.