



Following the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Segun Showunmi, has conceded defeat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Showunmi contested to represent Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He lost to APC’s Lanre Edun.

“I have placed a call to Engr. Lanre Edun of The APC. Declared winner of the contest for the Federal House of Representative for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency to congratulate him,” Showunmi said in a tweeted.

“It has never been about me but what our people in Abeokuta South deserve. I’m particularly happy that the orgy of violence and brigandage that other locations in Nigeria witness were spared my beloved people of Abeokuta South.”