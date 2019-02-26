



The ruling PDP in Delta State has emerged winners in the just concluded 2019 presidential and National Assembly polls.

State Collation Officer, Prof Seth Accra-Jaja while giving details of polls results in the 25 local government areas at the INEC headquarters in Asaba, said People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 594,068 with APC garnering 221, 292 votes.

He said while total number of registered votes is 2,719313, adding that accredited voters were 891,647.

The PDP won in two senate seats including Delta North Senatorial District and Delta South Senatorial District.

While incumbent Senator Peter Nwaoboshi won Delta North by defeating his closest rival APC, Doris Uboh. Nwaoboshi scored 186,423, while Uboh scored 36,350

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC in Delta Central defeated the PDP candidate Evelyn Oboro. Omo-Agege polled 111,100 to beat Evelyn Oboro polled 99,422.

In Delta South, ex-Gov Emmanuel Uduaghan (APC) lost to serving Senator James Manager (PDP).

Collation Officer, Prof Adesina Oladipupo said Manager polled 258,812, while Uduaghan scored 125,776.

The PDP won nine of the available 10 federal constituencies in the State, APC won Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal constituency with APC Francis Waive clinching the seat.