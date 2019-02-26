



The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential elections in Cross River State.

Atiku scored 295, 737 votes to beat Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came second with 117, 302.

The results were confirmed at the State Collation Center for the presidential election by the Returning Officer, Prof. Ibhadode Akin.

The results collated were however from 17 out of 18 local government areas in the state as elections in Etung local government area was cancelled due to violence.

A statement on the Etung situation is yet to be made by the Independent National Electoral Commission.