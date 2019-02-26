



Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the Presidential election in Benue.

Declaring the results on Tuesday in Makurdi, the State Constituency Collation Officer, Prof Sebastine Maimako, said Atiku polled a total of 355,255 votes to beat his closest rival, Buhari, who scored 347,668 votes.

He said the total number of votes cast were 761,780, the valid votes were 727,347, the total number of registered voters was 2,391,276 while total accredited votes stood at 786,069.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atuku won in 13 of 23 Local Government Areas while Buhari won in 10.

Atiku won in Ukum, Opokwu, Guma, Ogbadibo, Gwer West, Buruku, Logo, Agatu, Apa, Ado, Obi, Gwer East and Katsina -Ala.

Buhari won in Tarka, Gboko, Otukpo, Oju, Makurdi, Ushongo, Ohimini, Kwande, Vandeikya and Konshisha LGAs.