



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election in Anambra State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Announcing the result at about 2:13am on Tuesday, the presidential election collation officer in charge of Anambra, Prof. Francis Ogbonnaya Ofunta, who is the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, Umudike, Abia State, said the PDP candidate won with 524,738 in all the 21 local government of the state.

The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled 33,298 Votes.

The exercise was witnessed by the APC agent in the state, Senator Chris Ngige, the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, the PDP state chairman, Hon. Ndubuisi Nwobu, the state Director, Atiku/Obi campaign council, Dr. Harry Onanezi, the state party agent, Dr. Alex Obiogbolo, Foreign/domestic election observers, media practitioners and security agencies.

Statistics showed that:

Total numbers of registered voters(As collated) in the state-2, 389, 332

Total numbers of accredited vote-675,273

Valid votes-605,734

Total numbers of rejected votes-19,301

While the total vote cast are- 625,035

The results in all the LGAs is as follows:

1. Anocha

APC 1,055

PDP- 30,655

2. Dunukofia

APC – 1,452

PDP – 17,270

3. Anambra east

APC 6,755

PDP- 13,422

4. Oyi

APC – 2,272

PDP -20,182

5. Idemili south

APC –2,220

PDP – 17,039

6. Njikoka

APC – 967

PDP – 28,364

7. Aguata

APC – 1,955

PDP-32,328

8. Ayemelum

APC – 1458

PDP – 18,642

9. Ogbaru

APC –1,044

PDP-22,084

10. Onitsha North

APC – 1,220

PDP- 33,597

11.Awka North

APC-1134

PDP-15,725

12. Onitsha South

APC-905

PDP-29,795

13. Ihiala

APC-1,382

PDP-34,309

14.Awka South

APC-1,435

PDP-40,099

15.Orumba South

APC-6,755

PDP-13,422

16.Nnewi North

APC-1,324

PDP-34,307

17.Orumba North

APC-652

PDP-19,883

18.Nnewi South

APC-1,127

PDP-20,994

19.Ekwusigo

APC-906

PDP-23,194

20.Anambra West

APC-2,428

PDP-15,384

21.Idemili North

APC-1,846

PDP-37,188

TOTAL

APC – 33,298

PDP- 524,738