The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election in Anambra State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Announcing the result at about 2:13am on Tuesday, the presidential election collation officer in charge of Anambra, Prof. Francis Ogbonnaya Ofunta, who is the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, Umudike, Abia State, said the PDP candidate won with 524,738 in all the 21 local government of the state.
The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled 33,298 Votes.
The exercise was witnessed by the APC agent in the state, Senator Chris Ngige, the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, the PDP state chairman, Hon. Ndubuisi Nwobu, the state Director, Atiku/Obi campaign council, Dr. Harry Onanezi, the state party agent, Dr. Alex Obiogbolo, Foreign/domestic election observers, media practitioners and security agencies.
Statistics showed that:
Total numbers of registered voters(As collated) in the state-2, 389, 332
Total numbers of accredited vote-675,273
Valid votes-605,734
Total numbers of rejected votes-19,301
While the total vote cast are- 625,035
The results in all the LGAs is as follows:
1. Anocha
APC 1,055
PDP- 30,655
2. Dunukofia
APC – 1,452
PDP – 17,270
3. Anambra east
APC 6,755
PDP- 13,422
4. Oyi
APC – 2,272
PDP -20,182
5. Idemili south
APC –2,220
PDP – 17,039
6. Njikoka
APC – 967
PDP – 28,364
7. Aguata
APC – 1,955
PDP-32,328
8. Ayemelum
APC – 1458
PDP – 18,642
9. Ogbaru
APC –1,044
PDP-22,084
10. Onitsha North
APC – 1,220
PDP- 33,597
11.Awka North
APC-1134
PDP-15,725
12. Onitsha South
APC-905
PDP-29,795
13. Ihiala
APC-1,382
PDP-34,309
14.Awka South
APC-1,435
PDP-40,099
15.Orumba South
APC-6,755
PDP-13,422
16.Nnewi North
APC-1,324
PDP-34,307
17.Orumba North
APC-652
PDP-19,883
18.Nnewi South
APC-1,127
PDP-20,994
19.Ekwusigo
APC-906
PDP-23,194
20.Anambra West
APC-2,428
PDP-15,384
21.Idemili North
APC-1,846
PDP-37,188
TOTAL
APC – 33,298
PDP- 524,738