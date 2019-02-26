Former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar has defeated incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in Delta State.
INEC Collation Officer for state Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, is still collating the results as announced by local government collation officers.
Atiku won in 23 out of the 25 councils, leaving Buhari with two.
Buhari won in Ethiope East LGA where the state governorship candidate, Great Ogboru hails from; and Ughelli North LGA where incumbent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and state APC leader, O’tega Emerhor hail from.
Chairman of the state APC campaign council and former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, did not only lost his senatorial election for Delta South, but failed to deliver APC in his Warri North LGA.
Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, also lost his local government, Aniocha North, to the PDP.
Breakdown of the results:
Warri South LGA
PDP 22,086
APC 10,007
Isoko South LGA
PDP 19,407
APC 10,536
Isoko North LGA
PDP 19,515
APC 7,045
Warri South-West
PDP 81,833
APC 43,214
Burutu
PDP 38,543
APC 5,546
Warri North LGA
PDP 25,394
APC 12,744
Sapele LGA
PDP 13,642
APC 9776
Ughelli North
PDP 16,140
APC 24,193
Okpe LGA
PDP 11,167
APC 7,769
Ndokwa West LGA
PDP 20,498
APC 3,579
Bomadi LGA
PDP 62,297
APC 1,742
Ndokwa East LGA
PDP 20,976
APC 3,312
Ethiope East LGA
PDP 8,294
APC 13,854
Ethiope West LGA
PDP 29,458
APC 8,648
Ughelli South LGA
PDP 14,802
APC 10,078
Aniocha North LGA
PDP 12,996
APC 3,674.
Oshimili North LGA
PDP 19,700
APC 1,960
Patani LGA
PDP 17,028
APC 4,789
Ukwuani LGA
PDP 14,681
APC 4,552
Uvwie LGA
PDP 12,712
APC 7,591
Oshimili South LGA
PDP 38,670
APC 2,635
Udu LGA
PDP 10,048
APC 9,166
Aniocha South LGA
PDP 14,770
APC 3,239
Ika South LGA
PDP 20,080
APC 6,378
Ika North-East LGA
PDP 29,331
APC 5,265