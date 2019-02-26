Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, has re-affirmed his commitment to restructuring if elected on Feb. 16.

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar has defeated incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in Delta State.

INEC Collation Officer for state Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, is still collating the results as announced by local government collation officers.

Atiku won in 23 out of the 25 councils, leaving Buhari with two.

Buhari won in Ethiope East LGA where the state governorship candidate, Great Ogboru hails from; and Ughelli North LGA where incumbent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and state APC leader, O’tega Emerhor hail from.

Chairman of the state APC campaign council and former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, did not only lost his senatorial election for Delta South, but failed to deliver APC in his Warri North LGA.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, also lost his local government, Aniocha North, to the PDP.

Breakdown of the results:

Warri South LGA

PDP 22,086
APC 10,007

Isoko South LGA

PDP 19,407
APC 10,536

Isoko North LGA

PDP 19,515
APC 7,045

Warri South-West

PDP 81,833
APC 43,214

Burutu

PDP 38,543
APC 5,546

Warri North LGA

PDP 25,394
APC 12,744

Sapele LGA

PDP 13,642
APC 9776

Ughelli North

PDP 16,140
APC 24,193

Okpe LGA

PDP 11,167
APC 7,769

Ndokwa West LGA

PDP 20,498
APC 3,579

Bomadi LGA

PDP 62,297
APC 1,742

Ndokwa East LGA

PDP 20,976
APC 3,312

Ethiope East LGA

PDP 8,294
APC 13,854

Ethiope West LGA

PDP 29,458
APC 8,648

Ughelli South LGA

PDP 14,802
APC 10,078

Aniocha North LGA

PDP 12,996
APC 3,674.

Oshimili North LGA

PDP 19,700
APC 1,960

Patani LGA

PDP 17,028
APC 4,789

Ukwuani LGA

PDP 14,681
APC 4,552

Uvwie LGA

PDP 12,712
APC 7,591

Oshimili South LGA

PDP 38,670
APC 2,635

Udu LGA

PDP 10,048
APC 9,166

Aniocha South LGA

PDP 14,770
APC 3,239

Ika South LGA

PDP 20,080
APC 6,378

Ika North-East LGA

PDP 29,331
APC 5,265

