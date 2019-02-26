



Former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar has defeated incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in Delta State.

INEC Collation Officer for state Prof. Seth Accra Jaja, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, is still collating the results as announced by local government collation officers.

Atiku won in 23 out of the 25 councils, leaving Buhari with two.

Buhari won in Ethiope East LGA where the state governorship candidate, Great Ogboru hails from; and Ughelli North LGA where incumbent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and state APC leader, O’tega Emerhor hail from.

Chairman of the state APC campaign council and former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, did not only lost his senatorial election for Delta South, but failed to deliver APC in his Warri North LGA.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, also lost his local government, Aniocha North, to the PDP.

Breakdown of the results:

Warri South LGA

PDP 22,086

APC 10,007

Isoko South LGA

PDP 19,407

APC 10,536

Isoko North LGA

PDP 19,515

APC 7,045

Warri South-West

PDP 81,833

APC 43,214

Burutu

PDP 38,543

APC 5,546

Warri North LGA

PDP 25,394

APC 12,744

Sapele LGA

PDP 13,642

APC 9776

Ughelli North

PDP 16,140

APC 24,193

Okpe LGA

PDP 11,167

APC 7,769

Ndokwa West LGA

PDP 20,498

APC 3,579

Bomadi LGA

PDP 62,297

APC 1,742

Ndokwa East LGA

PDP 20,976

APC 3,312

Ethiope East LGA

PDP 8,294

APC 13,854

Ethiope West LGA

PDP 29,458

APC 8,648

Ughelli South LGA

PDP 14,802

APC 10,078

Aniocha North LGA

PDP 12,996

APC 3,674.

Oshimili North LGA

PDP 19,700

APC 1,960

Patani LGA

PDP 17,028

APC 4,789

Ukwuani LGA

PDP 14,681

APC 4,552

Uvwie LGA

PDP 12,712

APC 7,591

Oshimili South LGA

PDP 38,670

APC 2,635

Udu LGA

PDP 10,048

APC 9,166

Aniocha South LGA

PDP 14,770

APC 3,239

Ika South LGA

PDP 20,080

APC 6,378

Ika North-East LGA

PDP 29,331

APC 5,265