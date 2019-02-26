



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as winner in the Presidential election in Taraba State.

The State Presidential Collation Officer, Prof. Shehu Iya, who is also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Madibo Adamawa, University of Technology, Yola, made the disclosure while giving a break down of election results for 16 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state at the INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Iya said Atiku polled a total of 374, 743 votes in the state, while the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 324,906 votes.

According to him, out of the total 1,777,105 registered voters in the state, 777,105 eligible voters in Taraba State were accredited, while 741, 564 votes were cast.

He noted that the total number of valid votes was 712, 877, while 28, 627 votes were rejected.