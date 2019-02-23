



President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at his polling unit.

Wild jubilation broke out following the announcement that Buhari scored 186 votes to defeat Abubakar.

Abubakar’s loyalists were quick to play up the figure as a remarkable showing for their candidate, despite its closeness, saying the unit has been historically won by Buhari, who has stood in every presidential election since 2003.

The results from Mr Abubakar’s polling unit are amongst some of the early returns trickling in from across the country in today’s presidential and federal parliamentary elections.

Recall that Buhari overwhelmingly won his polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

