The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has lauded the mass turnout of voters in the Saturday election.

Abubakar, who spoke with newsmen after casting his vote at Ajiya 02 polling unit of Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government Area, said he was highly impressed by the turnout.

“I am impressed with the turnout of the people and I hope that INEC officials will be able to cope with the crowd”.

Abubakar, who expressed hope of winning the election, called for a peaceful conduct of the exercise.

