



The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the weekend inaugurated his legal team to challenge the result of the February 23, presidential election.

Recall that the former Vice President had at a press conference in Abuja rejected the results and said that he would challenge the election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner in court.

To this end, Atiku had given notice that he would use all available legitimate means to challenge the result of the election.

The former Vice President, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said that his legal team is headed by Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN.

He said: “I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved.

“I am encouraged by the presence of fearless men and women of the bench. The judiciary which had in the past discharged itself ably is once again being called upon to deliver judgment on this matter that will be untainted by lucre and uncowed by the threat of immoral power.”

Atiku, however, assured Nigerians that sooner than later “these noble dispensers of justice will give a judgment that will represent a historic denunciation of electoral fraud and mandate bandit.”