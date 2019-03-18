



A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has given reasons President Muhammadu Buhari votes from the northern part of Nigeria cannot be challenged in court.

Clarke said Buhari has a ‘good track record in the North, hence, enjoys the goodwill from the northern people.

Speaking on Channels TV, he said: “Look at the presidential election, nobody can challenge the number of people who voted for President Buhari in the north because there is a track record.

“In 2003, Buhari beat any other candidate in the north, in 2007 he beat any other candidate in the north, in 2011 he beat any other candidate in the north, (same in) 2015. So in 2019, if you look at his performance when you look at his performance, there is a footprint,” he stated.

On Atiku challenging Buhari victory in court, Clarke said that he would have advised the former Vice President against challenging the result if he was his lawyer.

According to him, Atiku votes in five states in Southeast can’t contest with Buhari’s votes in two states in the North. Hence, no basis for challenging result.

“Let’s be honest. The criteria for challenging an election is three-fold. When you go to an election petition, you must first of all show that the election was riddled with malpractice.

“After bringing out the malpractice, you must show that those malpractices affected the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“If I were Atiku’s lawyer, I would have told him that it not easy to challenge an election that has given someone four million votes because when we look at the five states of the southeast, the totality of all the states is not up to half, two million votes of what Buhari (got) not to talk of four million,” Clarke added.

Recall the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku had rejected the presidential result, accusing INEC and military of electoral malpractices and falsification of results in PDP strongholds.