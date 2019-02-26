



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has lambasted those who rejected the last Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said those who rejected the results were not democrats.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had rejected the ongoing results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

However, Tinubu while speaking with the Independent in his Alausa residence in Lagos, said those who rejected the outcome a free and fair election are desperate and don’t believe in the principle of Democracy.

The former Lagos State Governor also commended Nigerians for their turnout during the last Saturday’s elections.

According to Tinubu: “I commend them because despite the fact that the elections were postponed last week Saturday, they were still excited and ready to cast their votes despite the postponement. There could be frustration and disappointment at one point or the other.

“But we could see that it was not deliberate. We could see that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the umpire, gave us very good briefing throughout the week; giving us progress report. That is taking response to bullet. That is being open; that is being honest. We must move ahead; that is what we need in Nigeria and in a democratic society.

“I will say we will accept it; that is peoples’ verdict; that is their decision. Any democrats that cannot accept the results of free and fair elections, is not worthy of the name. You must be able to accept the results of a free and fair election.

“They are not democrats. They don’t believe in value and philosophy; you will see their desperation and they cannot claim to be democrats.”