



The All Progressives Congress in Gombe State has won all the National Assembly seats declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the presidential candidate of APC, President Muhammadu Buhari also won the presidential election with 402,961 to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 138,484 votes.

In the National Assembly elections, APC won the three senatorial and seven House of Representatives seats.

In Gombe Central Senatorial District, Sen. Danjuma Goje retains his seat after securing 110,116 votes to defeat his closest rival of PDP, Alhaji Nasiru Nono, the incumbent Speaker of the state Assembly, who scored 39,760 votes.

Also in the Gombe North Senatorial District, Alhaji Saidu Alkali of APC won with 152,546 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo, who scored 88,016 votes to come second.

The APC also won the election in Gombe South, with its candidate, Mr Amos Bulus securing 80,549 votes to defeat his closest rival of the PDP, Hajiya Binta Bello, who got 63,312 votes.

The defeated PDP candidate is the member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency.

In the House of Representatives election, APC candidate for Yamaltu/Deba, Abubakar Ahmed polled 45,315 votes to defeat the candidate of PDP, Inuwa Garba, who scored 30,420 votes.

The defeated PDP candidate was a former Speaker of the state Assembly.

Also, Hajiya Aishatu Jibril-Dukku of APC won the election in Dukku /Nafada Federal Constituency with 40,122 votes to defeat her closest rival Saidu Adamu Jodoma of PDP who had 21,474 votes.

In Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, APC’s Victor Mela was declared winner with 45,112 votes to defeat PDP’s Isa Ali, a serving member.

Similarly, in Akko Federal Consistency, APC candidate, Usman Belle was declared winner with 57,490 votes to defeat Aishatu Ahmed, a former Commissioner for Education, who scored 28,631 votes.

The result for Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency also went to the APC, where its candidate, Yahaya Tango, polled 173,466 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abubakar Durbi of PDP who scored 57,365 votes.