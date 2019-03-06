



Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have signed peace pact to ensure violence-free election in the area on Saturday.

It was gathered that the signing of the peace accord took place in the presence of heads of security agencies.

Elder statesman, Dr. George Fente, Adire Ayebainaemi and Pastor Patience Amaeri signed the resolution on behalf of the PDP while Ayenumomoipre Otokol, Samuel O. Samuel and Favour Emmanuel endorsed the peace deal for the APC.

The stakeholders resolved that security operatives deployed to Bassambiri should not be obstructed from entering the community to carry out their lawful duties.

They also resolved that security personnel deployed to the area should be neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties while every dug road found in the community is covered up.

According to the resolution, the stakeholders also agreed that any bridge destroyed should be reconstructed while all those who left the area be allowed to return to their various communities without molestation.

The stakeholders urged those returning to the community to conduct themselves lawfully and insisted on the arrest and prosecution of those behind the killing of Kenneth Adeboh in Bassambiri before the Presidential and National Assembly election.