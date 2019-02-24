



The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Oyo state, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, on Saturday delivered his polling unit for all the APC candidates including President Muhammadu Buhari, Abiola Ajimobi and Mr. Deji Aboderin.

In Adelabu’s polling unit, located at Adelabu compound, Oke Oluokun in Ibadan South East local government area of the state, results of the elections in Unit 10, Ward 9 indicated that APC had 60 while PDP had 36 votes in the presidential election.

In the Senate, APC candidate, Ajimobi got 60 to defeat PDP candidate, Dr. Kola Balogun who got 23 votes.

Others were ADC candidate and incumbent senator for Oyo south, Soji Akanbi, who got 20 votes.

In the House of Representatives election, the APC candidate, Mr. Deji Aboderin, got 58 to defeat his close rival Mr. Dapo Lam Adesina who is the candidate of ADC with 22 votes. Adesina is a son of a former Governor, Alhaji Lam Adesina.