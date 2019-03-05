



The South South chapter of Arewa Consultative Forum, has appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to concede defeat and “leave everything in the hands of God.”

Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Musa Saidu, made the appeal while urging Abubakar to drop his plan of challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election in court.

Speaking with Daily Trust yesterday, Saidu also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be magnanimous in victory.

He said: “My advice to Atiku in the interest of peace and progress is to forget about going to court. Alhaji Atiku has made his mark in politics. He won the PDP presidential primaries landslide.

“He should leave everything to God. Going to court is a long process and could be very cumbersome. Those gingering him to go to court could be lawyers who may like to make good fortune from the legal process. He is a blessed man and successful businessman. Another opportunity may beacon on him.

“My advice to Buhari is that God has made him to come back. He should look at the unity of Nigeria. There are people that are crying of marginalization such as the south. He should look into this matter. I also want him to address the issue of Niger Delta development and how to address. He should fight corruption within the ambit of law and whoever is found culpable should be made to face the full wrath of law.”