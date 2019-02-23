



The European Union Electoral Observation Misson in Lagos says it has 20 teams currently monitoring the process of the general election across the country.

The European mission representatives in Lagos, Cecilia Eueom and Mathias Zohoren, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the monitoring at the Ward 1, Unit 013, Anifowose, Ikeja.

The EU observation team, satisfied with the first process, said that they would stay around to monitor other polling units.

Ms Eueom told NAN that the role of the mission was not just limited to observation of the polls but also see the process of the elections.

“We are part of the European Union Observation Mission in Nigeria, and we are 20 teams in the country today. We are posted to Lagos.

”In Abuja, we have four teams, and we have arrived in Nigeria since the third week of January; we will be here until the gubernatorial elections are concluded.

“Our role is not just for the election day, but also to see the process of the election days. This is the start of the long day,” she said.

Meanwhile, Adele More, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, Ikeja Collation Centre, said the centre had fulfilled all the logistics requirements for the elections.

“We are set and all the election materials have been distributed to the wards as at yesterday evening.

“What we are doing now is monitoring the free flow of the process,” she said.

NAN reports the Ikeja environs are calm at the time of visit as election materials are already on the ground at the visited polling units such as Ward 1, Units 011,014, 015 and 030