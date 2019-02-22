



The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State, Alhaji Lawal Liman, has lauded the judgement delivered by the Appeal Court Abuja Division on the party’s primary elections in the state.

Liman, who made the commendation while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Friday, described the party’s victory as a welcome development.

NAN reports that the APC primaries crisis had been lingering since October 2018 between the APC factions loyalist to Governor Abdula’ziz Yari and that of G8 group, which took the party to various courts seeking redress.

The Appeal Court Abuja Division had yesterday Thursday set aside a high court judgement, which upheld the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission not to accept list of APC candidates in Zamfara State.

Liman said: “This victory is not limited to APC and people of the state, “we consider this as a victory to democracy.

“I think what the Appeal Court Abuja Division has done is a good step to protect democracy in this country.

“Democracy is all about protection of the rights of citizens, so this judgement has protected our rights.”

The APC chairman urged aggreived members of the party to join hands with the party, to ensure the victory of the party in the state.

He thanked APC supporters in the state over their support and cooperation despite all the crisis.

He added: “We sincerely have to thank our members from all 147 wards across 14 local government areas of the state.

“Despite the crisis our members remained with us and whenever we call them they respond to us.”