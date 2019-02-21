Twelve presidential candidates in Saturday’s election on Thursday expressed their support for President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the candidates close doors meeting with the President.
According to him, the candidates have directed their supporters to vote for President Buhari on Saturday.
