



Accreditations and voting commenced simultaneously in most polling centres across the state as the Presidential and National Assembly elections got underway with an impressive turnout.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that personnel of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were sighted at polling units and strategic locations.

Many residents complied with the restriction order on vehicular movement in spite of the massive turn out for the exercise.

While officials of INEC arrived on time with the necessary voting materials at many polling units, they met large number of voters on the queue.

At Marafa ward 004, Baiti Liman Poling Unit, in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, voters were on the queue but voting was yet to commence as at the time of this report.

The officials of INEC arrived at 7.30 a.m at Magawata polling unit, in Marafa ward, Birnin Kebbi while accreditation and voting were yet to commence at 8:30 a.m.

At 9:00 am, accreditation was yet to commence at Mai-Alelu poling unit in Nasarawa ward 2, where Gov. Atiku Bagudu is expected to cast his vote.

Prospective voters were seen in groups discussing about the delay in the commencement of accreditation/voting in the unit.

When interviewed, a cross section of voters in Dangaladima 003, Dangaladima ward; Shehu Zalaka 004, Gorabu and Zoramawa wards, expressed displeasure for the delay in the accreditation/voting.