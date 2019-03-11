



A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), will lead a team comprising 8 other Snr Advocates, to defend President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate in court.

This comes days after Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared his intention to contest the result of the February 23 presidential elections.

Channels Television reports that the other members of the team are Yusuf Alli (SAN), another former President of the Nigerian Bar, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), and the only female member of the team, Funke Adekoya (SAN).

Others are Niyi Akintola (SAN), Femi Atoyebi (SAN), Mike Igbokwe (SAN), Osaro Eghobamien (SAN), and Akin Osinbajo, a former Attorney-General of Ogun State and younger brother to the Vice-President.

Another set of 9 Senior Advocates will also complement the team as lawyers for the President’s political party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC)

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) is to lead this team. He will be joined by Alex Iziyon (SAN), Former Attorney General of Edo State, Charles Edosomwan (SAN) and University Don, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN).

Others are Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), Ibrahim Bawa (SAN), Benbella Anachebe (SAN) as well as the Spokesman for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN).