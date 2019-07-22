<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Cross River has announced a slight adjustment in the sitting dates of Panel 1 in the tribunal in the state.

Josephine Ekperobe, Secretary of the Tribunal said this in a statement on Monday in Calabar.

Ekperobe said to that effect, the sitting date in EPT/CAL/HR/03/2019, EPT/CAL/SHA/24/2019, EPT/CAL/SHA/17/2019 and EPT/CAL/SHAL/28/2019, originally scheduled for July 22, July 25, and July 26, 2019 has been moved to July 30, 2019.

The Secretary expressed regret at any inconvenience the change might have caused.

She added that further notice should be taken that the above mentioned petitions were slated for adoption of final written address.