



There was a mild drama on Wednesday at the Central Bank of Nigeria branch in Dugbe, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after the Form EC8B of the Independent National Electoral Commission meant for Kano State was found in the election material deliveries meant for Oyo State, according to a report.

The form, which is one of the sensitive election materials, is the result sheet for a particular ward within a state.

While newsmen were moving round the CBN premises around 5.30pm to monitor the sorting of the materials, a group of INEC officials, including ad hoc ones, suddenly raised an alarm.

“Eh! For Kano… Noted,” they exclaimed, as a woman raised up the form.

One of them subsequently took the form to a superior INEC official, who documented it in a register.