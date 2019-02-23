



The senator representing Lagos Central, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu has expressed satisfaction with the large turn or of voters at her polling unit.

Tinubu, who voted at Ward 9, Unit 34, Ikoyi arrived at the polling booth at 8.35 am while the INEC officials and voting materials berthed at 9.10 am.

The senator she was not worried by the late arrival of INEC officials because in 2015 voting didn’t start here until 12 noon. She said after casting her vote at 10. 10 am that there was an improvement on the part of the electoral body.

She thanked the voters for staying on the queue for long time in anticipation of the arrival of INEC officials.