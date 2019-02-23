



Former Senate President, David Mark, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to enhance the efficiency of the Card Reader Machines ahead of the Governorship/ State Houses of Assembly poll.

Mark told newsmen in Otukpo on Saturday that owing to the malfunctioning of card readers in the Presidential/National Assembly poll, it is important for INEC to fine tune their effectiveness.

He said the machines rejected most eligible voters in polling units in Otukpo while in some units, there were other problems such like insufficient ballot papers and ink pads.

Mark, who alleged that electoral offenses were committed in most polling units, called on security agencies to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.

The senator, therefore, called on INEC to make the poll credible by declaring results that reflect the wishes of the people.