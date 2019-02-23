



The Presidential and National Assembly elections took place in the FCT on Saturday without report of security breach.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, confirmed this while speaking with newsmen after monitoring the exercise in some polling units in the territory.

“I have gone round to some polling units to see the conduct of the election and what I have seen so far is impressive.

“The security is adequate, electorate are casting their votes without any fear,’’ Adamu said.

On the security arrangement nationwide, he said “you know we have a Situation Room which we call Joint Operation Room where we monitor all the activities of all the Commissioners of Police and our personnel on the field.

“I communicated with personnel all over the country and they reported the conducts of election within their Areas of Responsibilities and things are going on smoothly all over the country,’’ the police chief said.

Also, the Police Commissioner in charge of the territory, Mr Bala Ciroma, confirmed that there was no incident in the territory.

According to him, so far, so good, the elections were conducted as scheduled.

Asked if there were security breaches, he said “no major incident’’.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who were in his entourage, reports that accreditation and voting began in most of the polling units visited on scheduled.

However, four card readers deployed at Polling Unit 024 at Abuja Guest House, Maitama, failed to function.

Voters at the unit became agitated with the development that they began to chant “we must vote, we must vote’’, sighting the commissioner, who was at the polling station to monitor the exercise.

NAN also observed that there were enough security personnel at the polling units, including the police, FRSC, NDLEA, prison, civil defence, DSS and Immigration operatives.

None of the operatives was armed as they were conducting themselves with civility.

Also, no soldier was seen close to the polling booths, except at entry points to the territory, where they set up barricade along with the police, to enforce the restriction of vehicular movement.

The police banned movement between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m on the polling day.