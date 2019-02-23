



The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Balarabe Suleiman, says that security agencies operating in the state have opened a joint security control room for the general elections.

“The purpose of the joint security control room is for effective security co-ordination in the general elections,’’ Suleiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

NAN reports that security agencies in the state included: Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police and Department of State Security Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others are Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service and State Vigilant Services.

Suleiman noted that all security agencies in the state are involved in the election security, although, the Nigeria Police remain the lead agency for election security.

“It has been the directive of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for every command to have a joint security control room for the elections.

“The joint security control room is fully furnished; for all heads of security agencies or their representatives to be there as long as possible.

“It is also well furnished with all sorts of communication and information gadgets and stand-by operation vehicles attached to it.

“This is for security issues during the elections to be attended to with speed in a most coordinated manner,’’ he said.

According to him, the joint security control room, which is domiciled at the police headquarters in Enugu, will operate 24/7 this elections season.

NAN reports that the Enugu Police Command distress numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

Its social media platforms are: twitter @policeNG_Enugu and Facebook @nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand.