Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has denied transmitting results of the last general elections electronically.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his party are challenging the outcome of the last presidential election before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), based on results obtained from an INEC server.

But at the resumption of the proceedings of the PEPT on Tuesday morning, Alex Izinyon (SAN), lawyer to President Muhammadu Buhari, played a video, where INEC chairman said his commission could not transmit results electronically, because of inadequate communication facilities in the country and the challenge of cyber security.

Izinyon further tendered a digital video disc (DVD) which contained the interview Yakubu granted to a private television station, in which he gave details of the challenges of transmitting results electronically.

The DVD was admitted as Exhibit: P85, while the certificate of compliance, tendered with it, was admitted as Exhbit: P86.