



Security agencies in Kwara State have said they are well prepared for any trouble maker who may want to disrupt today’s election in the state.

The agencies, while saying this on Friday urged people of the state to turn up for the election without entertaining fear of insecurity.

The agencies which comprise the police, Army, Navy, Air Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said they have adequate arrangement to ensure the election is hitch free.

The security agencies which briefed newsmen about their preparations at the state police headquarters in Ilorin said those who may want to perpetrate violence at polling centres should be ready to meet the force of security mounted to safeguard the Ilorin from violence.

The state commissioner for police, Kayode Egbetokun, who spoke on behalf of heads of the security agencies said the electorate should not be scared of the security mounted explaining that it was not meant to fight the people but to protect them and their votes against the trouble makers.

He said an helicopter from the Air force would be available for air surveillance as part of the arrangement to ensure effective security during the election.

Egbetokun said any civilian who comes to the polling centre armed would be regarded as hoodlum and would be treated by security agents as such.

He urged the electorate to conduct themselves peacefully during the election advising that they are go home after voting or wait at the restricted areas to monitor their votes without encouraging any violence.

Speaking on the violence in Ojoku town where the Kwara south senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly attacked and in Ilorin where some people were said to be injured in Isale Aluko area after the convoy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has left the area, the police boss disclosed that eight people have by end arrested in connection with the two incidents.

He said investigations were still on and assured that others suspected to perpetrate the violence would be arrested.