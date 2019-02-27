



Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in Saturday’s election is victory for all.

Enyongekere told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Wednesday that Nigerians should expect the President to do things differently, for the benefit of all in the next four years.

“Since the President has been lifted to the next level, he cannot afford to fail Nigerians; he is definitely going to do things differently because this next level would be more than the first level.

“There will be changes and different ways of handling issues and definitely he is going to do something differently from what he did in the first four years.

“The President will do something differently to touch the lives of Nigerians, especially in the area of minimum wage, providing jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and investment in Infrastructure, education and other areas.

“President Buhari will do things differently, to the extent that Nigerians would feel the effect of this democracy.

“This victory is a well deserved one, it is a victory for Nigeria and for all, we cannot afford to let go of President Buhari with his impeccable characters,” he said.

On the poor performance of APC in the state during the last election, he said the overall victory of the party at the national level should be a lesson for the Akwa Ibom people.

He said the APC will strategise again for them to ensure that the state is linked to the government at the centre.

“In the next election, we are going to do our best to win against all these odds and make sure APC remains in Akwa Ibom.

“The government needs to link up with the centre, to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of Akwa Ibom,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to give Mr President their unflinching support, to ensure success in the next four years and not indulge in mudslinging.