



President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the electorate on the need to honour their civic duty as voters by going to the polls on Saturday to vote for the government of their choice.

The president, in a nationwide broadcast on Friday in Abuja, said all eligible voters are duty bound to participate in electing a government that would lead Nigeria toward its finest destiny.

He stated that the call had become imperative in view of the fact that “elections are the cornerstone of representative governance, and voting constitutes the highest and best expression of the sovereign will of the people to choose the government that best represents them.

According to the president, it is only upon the freely expressed will of the people that government truly dedicated to the welfare, rights and interests of the people can be founded.

The president stressed that to vote means that the citizens believe in Nigeria and the excellent things the future holds for the nation and its people.

Therefore, he called on the electorate not to allow anyone to discourage them from exercising their rights as citizens and voters on Saturday.

President Buhari further urged the prospective voters not to be afraid of rumours of violence and unrest, saying that the nation’s security agencies will ensure that adequate security measures were in place.

“Tomorrow is an encounter with history in which you, the people, shall affirm your collective belief in our national greatness and in our future.

“I ask that you embrace and hold on to the importance of the moment soon to be upon us.

“As citizens there is no greater duty than this and no greater honour. Tomorrow, I know you will once again make Nigeria proud of its people.

“Do not allow anyone to discourage you from the exercise of your rights as citizens and voters tomorrow (Saturday).

“No matter our political leanings, we all believe in Nigeria, in the noble principles for which it stands and in the values we strive for our beloved nation to uphold.

“All who are able, must vote so that we may better perfect this democracy and continue to build the greater nation we seek.’’

The president emphasised that his administration had put in place adequate security measures that would enable the electorate to vote in an atmosphere of openness and peace, devoid of fear from threat or intimidation.

President Buhari reassured the International and domestic monitors as well as observers of their safety and freedom of movement while performing their important functions.

“As we thank domestic monitors and observers for their contributions to our democracy, we also thank the international groups for the friendship and concern they have demonstrated to our nation.

“We appreciate their efforts in encouraging us to further entrench and strengthen our democracy,’’ he maintained.