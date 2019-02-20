



The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, says President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to speak with utmost decorum and respect to the rule of law.

Melaye said this while appearing on Channels TV, where he called on Buhari to apologize to Nigerians and retract his statement ordering the military to deal with ballot box snatchers.

According to him, Buhari speaks with ‘the anointing of Idi-Amin’ under a democracy.

Melaye said: “I am utterly disappointed in my president. I am completely in shock that in a democratic setting, a president will speak with the anointing if Idi Amin of Uganda, the president will use the word ‘ruthless’, the president will order killings of Nigerians without going through legal procedures. That is totally unacceptable.

“I expected that by now the President should have apologized to Nigerians and withdraw that statement but instead there has been a lot of efforts, boxing the wind by Chieftains of the APC, trying to defend what is not defendable.”