



President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is maintaining his lead in last Saturday’s presidential polls in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far declared results of 13 local government areas. The Commission is awaiting the results of other 10 Local government areas.

Prof. Bello Shehu, the collation officer, declared President Buhari of the APC as winner in eight local government areas. Shehu said that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won in five local government areas.

APC has won in Ikara, Makarfi, Kudan, Kubau Giwa, Sabon Gari, Soba, Kauru local government areas. Shehu said the PDP won in Kaura, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko, Jaba and Kajuru local government areas. Results of the Presidential poll from Zaria, Birnin Gwari, Sanga, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chukun, Lere, Jema’a and Kachia are still being awaited.

Latest results released: Kauru LG APC 33, 578 PDP 27,041 Kagarko LGA APC 16,663 PDP 21,605 Kajuru LGA APC 7,888 PDP 31,445 Giwa LGA APC 45,574 PDP 9,838

LGA results released earlier Kaura LGA APC 6,907 PDP 33,647 Ikara LGA APC 44,021 PDP 14,464 Makarfi LGA APC: 36,624 PDP:14,494 Kubau LGA APC: 67,140 PDP: 13,296 KUDAN LGA APC:30,577 PDP: 11,692 JABA APC:6,400 PDP:22, 758 Zangon Kataf LGA APC:10,411 PDP:62,622 Sabon Gari LGA APC 58,467 PDP 22,644 SOBA LGA APC 51, 548 PDP 10, 656.

Meanwhile, the Commission has gone on a break and would reconvene at 9a.m for collation of the remaining results.