President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained his early lead over main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the collated result of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In the results declared on Monday, Buhari won in Osun, Kogi, Gombe, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Yobe and Kwara states, while Atiku took FCT Abuja, Ebonyi, Ondo, Abia and Enugu.
INEC has adjourned the collation of results for the Presidential elections at the National Collation Centre till 10am, Tuesday, February 26.
INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made the announcement after collating results for eleven states and the FCT.
Results so far:
Osun State
APC: 347,634
PDP: 337,377
Ekiti State
APC: 219,231
PDP: 154,032
FCT Abuja
APC: 152,224
PDP: 259,997
Kwara State
APC: 308,984
PDP: 138,184
Nasarawa State:
APC: 289,903
PDP: 283,847
Kogi state
APC: 285,894
PDP: 218,207
Gombe state:
APC: 402,961
PDP: 138,484
Ondo state:
APC:241,769
PDP:275,901
Abia State:
APC: 85,058
PDP: 219,698
Yobe state
APC: 497,914
PDP: 50,763
Enugu State
APC: 54,423
PDP: 355,553
Ebonyi State
APC: 90,726
PDP: 258,573
Total
APC: 2,976,721
PDP: 2,690,616
Difference
286,105