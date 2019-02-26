



President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained his early lead over main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the collated result of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the results declared on Monday, Buhari won in Osun, Kogi, Gombe, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Yobe and Kwara states, while Atiku took FCT Abuja, Ebonyi, Ondo, Abia and Enugu.

INEC has adjourned the collation of results for the Presidential elections at the National Collation Centre till 10am, Tuesday, February 26.

INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made the announcement after collating results for eleven states and the FCT.

Results so far:

Osun State

APC: 347,634

PDP: 337,377

Ekiti State

APC: 219,231

PDP: 154,032

FCT Abuja

APC: 152,224

PDP: 259,997

Kwara State

APC: 308,984

PDP: 138,184

Nasarawa State:

APC: 289,903

PDP: 283,847

Kogi state

APC: 285,894

PDP: 218,207

Gombe state:

APC: 402,961

PDP: 138,484

Ondo state:

APC:241,769

PDP:275,901

Abia State:

APC: 85,058

PDP: 219,698

Yobe state

APC: 497,914

PDP: 50,763

Enugu State

APC: 54,423

PDP: 355,553

Ebonyi State

APC: 90,726

PDP: 258,573

Total

APC: 2,976,721

PDP: 2,690,616

Difference

286,105