



The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last weekend’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State.

In what may well be described as a landslide victory, Buhari sent the PDP crashing with unprecedented margins in all the 34 local government areas of his home state.

The INEC collation officer for the area, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, who announced the final results at about 11.20 pm on Monday, Buhari polled a total 1,232,133 votes, to flog Atiku who got a paltry 308,056 votes.

According to Mukhtar, in the President’s home town of Daura alone, Buhari polled a whooping 37,348 votes with Atiku recording only 4,630 votes while in Katsina, the state capital, Buhari danced home with 68,968 votes, leaving 15,170 votes for Atiku.

It was the same thrashing phenomenon in Kafur, Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s home local government, where Buhari received 56,954 votes against Atiku’s 15,345 votes.

And, in Kurfi, the local government of the PDP National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, Buhari scored 25,074 votes, while Atiku polled 9,175 votes there.

But reacting to the development, the Katsina PDP Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, who also served as the party’s presidential election agent, described the results as unacceptable, alleging certain irregularities.

Majigiri told reporters after the announcement that, “we reject the entire results because of so many irregularities associated with the election process.

“When you take Kankara local government area for example, they were supposed to use customised INEC result sheets, exclusively designed for the 2019 presidential election, but they used other documents which are not customised.

“We also observed cases of over-voting in so many places. We raised these objections in the collation room but they overruled us.

“In about 10 local government areas including Funtua, Malumfashi, Kafur and Katsina here, we had reports of so many irregularities but the collation officer also overruled us.

“The presidential election results for Katsina State is not yet declared as far as we are concerned because the official declaration should take place in Abuja.

“So, we are taking the issue to Abuja and we have sent the report to the national headquarters of our party, detailing how the presidential election was conducted in Katsina State.

Full scores:

1. Daura

APC 37,348

PDP 4,630

2. Matazu

APC 27,625

PDP 9,151

3. Ingawa

APC 29,230

PDP 7,625

4. Kurfi

APC 25,074

PDP 9,175

5. Rimi

APC 33,361

PDP 8,818

6. Sandamu

APC 29,221

PDP 9,025

7. Dan-Musa

APC 30,011

PDP 7,528

8. Safana

APC 26631

PDP 5756

9. Dutsi

APC 22,774

PDP 5,330

10. Batsari

APC 26,774

PDP 7916

11. Kusada

APC 21,071

PDP 6,713

12. Bakori

APC 53,623

PDP 11,931

13. Batagarawa

APC 37,695

PDP 8,453

14. Bindawa

APC 35,030

PDP 9,623

15. Musawa

APC 31,690

PDP 6673

16. Dutsinma

APC 35,700

PDP 10,440

17. Danja

APC 41,183

PDP 9,664

18. Zango

APC 25,207

PDP 6,891

19. Dandume

APC 35,699

PDP 6,647

20. Mai’Adua

APC 35,918

PDP 8,256

21. Kaita

APC 27,228

PDP 6,925

22. Charanchi

APC 24,391

PDP 6,521

23. Kankia

APC 30,470

PDP 9,449

24. Jibia

APC 33,030

PDP 7,987

25. Mani

APC 38,826

PDP 8,565

26. Funtua

APC 56,256

PDP 6,927

27. Faskari

APC 44,987

PDP 14,648

28. Mashi

APC 31,786

PDP 14,344

29. Baure

APC 42,108

PDP 8,534

30. Sabuwa

APC 22,879

PDP 10,256

31. Katsina

APC 68,968

PDP 15,170

32. Malumfashi

APC 60,143

PDP 12,352

33. Kafur

APC 56,954

PDP 15,345

34. Kankara

APC 53,853

PDP 10,768