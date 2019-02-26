The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last weekend’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State.
In what may well be described as a landslide victory, Buhari sent the PDP crashing with unprecedented margins in all the 34 local government areas of his home state.
The INEC collation officer for the area, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, who announced the final results at about 11.20 pm on Monday, Buhari polled a total 1,232,133 votes, to flog Atiku who got a paltry 308,056 votes.
According to Mukhtar, in the President’s home town of Daura alone, Buhari polled a whooping 37,348 votes with Atiku recording only 4,630 votes while in Katsina, the state capital, Buhari danced home with 68,968 votes, leaving 15,170 votes for Atiku.
It was the same thrashing phenomenon in Kafur, Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s home local government, where Buhari received 56,954 votes against Atiku’s 15,345 votes.
And, in Kurfi, the local government of the PDP National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, Buhari scored 25,074 votes, while Atiku polled 9,175 votes there.
But reacting to the development, the Katsina PDP Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, who also served as the party’s presidential election agent, described the results as unacceptable, alleging certain irregularities.
Majigiri told reporters after the announcement that, “we reject the entire results because of so many irregularities associated with the election process.
“When you take Kankara local government area for example, they were supposed to use customised INEC result sheets, exclusively designed for the 2019 presidential election, but they used other documents which are not customised.
“We also observed cases of over-voting in so many places. We raised these objections in the collation room but they overruled us.
“In about 10 local government areas including Funtua, Malumfashi, Kafur and Katsina here, we had reports of so many irregularities but the collation officer also overruled us.
“The presidential election results for Katsina State is not yet declared as far as we are concerned because the official declaration should take place in Abuja.
“So, we are taking the issue to Abuja and we have sent the report to the national headquarters of our party, detailing how the presidential election was conducted in Katsina State.
Full scores:
1. Daura
APC 37,348
PDP 4,630
2. Matazu
APC 27,625
PDP 9,151
3. Ingawa
APC 29,230
PDP 7,625
4. Kurfi
APC 25,074
PDP 9,175
5. Rimi
APC 33,361
PDP 8,818
6. Sandamu
APC 29,221
PDP 9,025
7. Dan-Musa
APC 30,011
PDP 7,528
8. Safana
APC 26631
PDP 5756
9. Dutsi
APC 22,774
PDP 5,330
10. Batsari
APC 26,774
PDP 7916
11. Kusada
APC 21,071
PDP 6,713
12. Bakori
APC 53,623
PDP 11,931
13. Batagarawa
APC 37,695
PDP 8,453
14. Bindawa
APC 35,030
PDP 9,623
15. Musawa
APC 31,690
PDP 6673
16. Dutsinma
APC 35,700
PDP 10,440
17. Danja
APC 41,183
PDP 9,664
18. Zango
APC 25,207
PDP 6,891
19. Dandume
APC 35,699
PDP 6,647
20. Mai’Adua
APC 35,918
PDP 8,256
21. Kaita
APC 27,228
PDP 6,925
22. Charanchi
APC 24,391
PDP 6,521
23. Kankia
APC 30,470
PDP 9,449
24. Jibia
APC 33,030
PDP 7,987
25. Mani
APC 38,826
PDP 8,565
26. Funtua
APC 56,256
PDP 6,927
27. Faskari
APC 44,987
PDP 14,648
28. Mashi
APC 31,786
PDP 14,344
29. Baure
APC 42,108
PDP 8,534
30. Sabuwa
APC 22,879
PDP 10,256
31. Katsina
APC 68,968
PDP 15,170
32. Malumfashi
APC 60,143
PDP 12,352
33. Kafur
APC 56,954
PDP 15,345
34. Kankara
APC 53,853
PDP 10,768