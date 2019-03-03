



Senator Kabiru Gaya, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Kano South constituency, has demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission be investigated following the postponement of the elections.

Gaya, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, who was re-elected for the fourth time, said the postponement caused poor voters turnout, adding that in terms of resources and security, INEC had no excuse as all necessary provisions were made to ensure a smooth election.

In his assessment of the performance of the electoral umpire during the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, Gaya told State House correspondents at the weekend that “I was not happy when they shifted the elections and I said after shifting the election we will call them and we will investigate INEC because it caused poor turnout (of voters). We will find out the reason. If it was funding, we gave them enough funding, if it was an issue of security, the security agencies were ready. So why did INEC shift the elections? We are going to investigate that when we come back after the governorship election. But generally they did what they could do, I would say, it’s a pass mark.”

He thanked God for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying he would conclude all the projects he had started.

On the kind of Senate he expects in the Ninth Assembly, Senator Gaya said: “A humble Senate, a vibrant Senate, and a Senate that will work with Mr. President.”