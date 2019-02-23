



The Police Command in Enugu State has debunked a social media rumour of a bomb explosion within Enugu metropolis on Friday.

The rumour spread 12 hours to the commencement of the re-scheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, issued a statement in Enugu on Friday with regard to the rumour.

The statement was entitled: “No Bomb Explosion in Enugu State: Disregard Mischief Makers Misinformation’’.

Amaraizu said that the command’s bomb explosive specialists only picked up a suspicious object in the metropolis that looked like an explosive for further analysis.

“The command through its operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department have commenced full analysis of the object picked near a bush close to a fence of a building located at Old Ngwo Road in Enugu today.

“It was gathered that through information received that an object suspected to be explosive ordinance was found as a man was clearing the bush near the said fence at about 9:30 a.m. today.

“Our operatives promptly got to the scene and recovered the object which is currently being analysed for further necessary action,’’ he said