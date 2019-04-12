<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governorship, National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal has received 31 petitions challenging the outcomes of some elections in Benue, its Secretary, Mrs. Deborah Musa, said on Friday in Makurdi.

Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that four petitions were for the senatorial elections, nine for the House of Representatives, while 18 were from candidates aggrieved with outcomes of House of Assembly elections

She explained that the tribunal would commence sitting as soon as the filing processes were completed and the respondents replied same.

Giving further details, Musa disclosed that Sen. George Akume, All Progressive Congress (APC), Senatorial candidate for Benue North-West, was challenging his defeat by Rep. Orker Jev of the People’s Democratic Party.

She said that the tribunal had also received a petition from the APC senatorial candidate for Benue North-East, Mrs. Mimi Adzaper Orubibi, challenging her defeat by Dr Gabriel Suswam of the PDP.

Musa disclosed that the tribunal also received a petition from Chief Steven Lawani, who contested for the Benue South Senatorial District on the platform of the APC, and lost to Abba Moro of the PDP.

She said that another petition was received from Alhaji Abubakar Usman of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), challenging the election of Moro.