



The legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency meeting for Tuesday.

This is coming on the heels of the rejection of the presidential election result by the main opposition party.

The notice of meeting, sent by Kabir Turaki, former minister of special duties who unsuccessfully sought the presidential ticket of the PDP for the 2019 election, stated that the meeting will hold at the Legacy House, Abuja, and is expected to start at 4pm.

Turaki, a senior advocate, told invitees to “appear in person” as there will be “no representation please”.