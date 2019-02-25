



The People’s Democratic Party; PDP, has condemned what it pointed out, as an attempt by the All Progressive Congress, to subvert the Rule of Law and the will of the people.

In a statement, Osita Chidoka, a spokesman of the party alleged attempts by some governors of the APC in some Northern states, to collude with the INEC, in inflating figures from the zone.

The PDP stated that they have all the results in their PVT system and would not back down at releasing those figures as and at the when due.

He also alleged plans of collusion by some governors down south, to offer Muhammadu Buhari an unearned buffer of 25%.

Also, the PDP spokesman stated clearly that the party is aware of the alleged undemocratic moves going on in Akwa-Ibom; Ikot Ekpene by the APC Senatorial candidate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, and the INEC, in an attempt to change the result so collated, as it is presently in the favor of the PDP. The PDP has warned strongly of the dangers in attempting to subvert the will of Nigerians.

The party states that INEC must do the right thing by releasing the full results of the presidential elections as they were voted from the polling unit.